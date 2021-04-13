Friends raise money for Warner Robins couple seriously injured in weekend hit-and-run

Warner Robins couple Anthony and Alicia Campiglia were injured in a crash on April 10. A GoFundMe has been created to help the Campiglias pay for their medical bills and other expenses. GoFundMe

Friends of a couple injured in a hit-and-run Saturday in Warner Robins are raising money for their medical expenses and bills while they recover.

Anthony and Alicia Dorough Campiglia were riding a motorcycle on April 10 near the intersection of Moody and Breckenridge when the driver of a Ford F-150 reportedly hit them and fled the scene. Alicia was careflighted to Atlanta for medical treatment, while Anthony received care at a Macon hospital.

Stefani Evans and a group the two are involved with, Float Daze, have created a GoFundMe to help the couple pay for medical expenses, groceries and childcare for their three children. Float Daze organizes floats and clean-up days on the Ocmulgee River. So far, more than $6,000 of the $15,000 goal has been raised.

“They are the kindest souls, incredible mother and father, dedicated Float Daze members, just all around amazing people. No one deserves to be left there like they did. Thankfully there were bystanders that stepped in and helped save their lives,” wrote Evans on the GoFundMe page.

According to the page, Alicia will undergo a skingrafting procedure and orthopedic repairs. Anthony has had surgery for his injuries, with more surgeries planned.

Donations of wheelchair ramps, home goods and items for their three children can be dropped off in Warner Robins at Redo Appliance Repairs (111 Green Street) or BJ’S Oriole’s Nest (2001 Moody Road).

Anyone with information about the crash can call Warner Robins Police Officer Chris Davis at 478-293-1038.