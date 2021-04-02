These Houston County restaurants and food trucks ace most recent health inspections

Multiple Houston County restaurants earned perfect scores of 100 during their most recent health inspections.

Most restaurants within the county scored “A’s” while a few received “B’s” and two got “C’s” in the span of March 1 to March 31, according to the DPH’s health inspection search portal.

No restaurant received a failing grade of “U.” The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Houston County restaurants, including food trucks and catering services operating within the county, that scored 100 include:

Chick-fil-A at 790 Ga. 96, Bonaire

Levi’s Grill at 198 Old Perry Road, Bonaire

Hazards on the Green at 901 Carol St., Perry

Dai Ichi Japanese Steakhouse at 733 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins

Decadent Dessert Bar at 1057 Ga. 96, Suite 200, Warner Robins

Chick-fil-A at the Houston County Galleria at 2922 Watson Blvd, Suite 840

KIN.D96 at 1057 Ga. 96, Suite 300, Warner Robins

O Taste and See base of operations and food truck at 400 Riley St., Perry

One Night Stand Catering at 6015 Watson Blvd., Suite 420, Warner Robins

Oil Lamp Restaurant at 401 General Courtney Hodges, Perry

Seoul House Korean Restaurant at 128 Manor Court, Warner Robins

BurgerIM Gourmet Burgers at 520 Ga. 247, Suite 801-901, Bonaire

China House of Perry at 1019 St. Patrick’s Dr, Perry, GA

Shell’s Seafood restaurant, its food truck and base of operations at 117 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins

Yami Crab at 210 Margie Drive, Warner Robins

Yodee’s Mobile fresh food truck

Wing Town at 1807 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia food truck

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.