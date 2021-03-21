GBI to investigate Saturday’s officer involved shooting in Centerville

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing an incident Saturday in Centerville where police shot and killed a man who reportedly had barricaded himself inside a home with three children and threatened to hurt one of them.

Centerville Police were called to a house on Village Walk for a domestic disturbance and found Shawn Michael Evanuk, 48 of Centerville, in the house’s driveway. Evanuk was out of jail on bond for a simple battery family violence charge and part of the bond agreement was that he would stay away from the house.

Evanuk barricaded himself inside the house, according to a GBI press release, along with his three children. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was called to the house, and Evanuk released two of the children after they arrived. According to the GBI release, negotiators attempted to talk with Evanuk, but he refused.

Evanuk reportedly threatened to harm the remaining child and burn down the house. According to the GBI, the response team forced their way into the house and found Evanuk, who was armed with a knife. A “struggle took place,” according to the report, and Evanuk was shot by a member of the response team. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Evanuk’s body will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, and the GBI will conduction an independent investigation of the incident, which will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s office for review.