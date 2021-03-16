New $18 million sports complex to open in Warner Robins this spring

After two years of construction, a new $18 million multi-sport complex in Warner Robins is on the verge of opening.

The North Houston Sports Complex (900 North Houston Road) will officially open in early April. The 65-acre facility features four baseball/softball fields, four basketball courts that can be converted into eight volleyball courts, 12 pickleball courts, and an indoor track along with fitness and meeting areas.

Warner Robins Parks and Recreation Director Jarred Reneau said the ultimate goal of the project is to provide community members with a central location for various athletic activities and spur economic development in north Houston County. The complex can host state and regional youth sports tournaments, bringing in folks from outside the area and the state.

“The complex will have an impact on the entire city,” he said. “People will be traveling to us for practices, youth tournaments, and activities, instead of us always having to travel out to different states.”

Furniture will be moved in this month, Reneau said, and a few final touch-ups will be completed before the grand opening. He added it will take a few weeks for staff to get used to the building and acquainted with each other.

The complex won’t offer memberships right away, but folks will be able to purchase punch cards to get discounts on daily activity fees.

The sports complex has a patriotic theme to honor Warner Robins and Robins Air Force Base. Patrons will see red, white and blue around the complex.

“Being that we are a military town and we knew it was important to this community, we knew it was a perfect opportunity to have those colors flying out the building as a constant reminder of our freedom,” Reneau said.