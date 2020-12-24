Meet Pop-Popp Santa, Houston County mall’s first Black Santa who ‘saved Christmas’

After eating Thanksgiving dinner with his family, Dwight Miller, also known as Pop-Popp Santa, walked through the Houston County Galleria mall and thought it needed to be more festive.

Being Pop-Popp Santa, the retired Air Force veteran thought he could put on his red coat and walk around the mall to spread some holiday cheer, but he wanted to make sure the mall would allow it.

When he walked into the general manager’s office with his long white beard, he was surprised to hear what she said.

“The first thing she asked me, ‘Are you here about the Santa Claus gig?’ And I was dumbfounded,” Miller said.

Little did Miller know that General Manager Aimee Awonohopay had been desperately searching for a Santa to sit at the mall. Not having much luck, she decided to post on social media that same day to ask the community if anyone would be willing to fill the role.

“I think it was kind of like fate or kind of just a really great coincidence,” Awonohopay said. “He came in at the right time, right when we needed Santa, and he really saved Christmas here at Houston County Galleria.”

Coincidentally, Miller is also the first Black Santa Claus at the mall, Awonohopay said.

“Typically, our normal visitor for Santa is very young, under 10 years old, and I think having a diverse Santa for that age group really sets the tone for multiculturalism moving forward. So we’re hoping that we contribute to the community and society in general in that aspect,” she said.

Pop-Popp Santa will be at the mall on Christmas Eve from 1-3 p.m. before he has to prepare for the night ahead.

Dwight Miller, also known as Pop Popp Santa, checks out his suit prior to starting his shift Tuesday at the Houston County Galleria. According to the Galleria’s manager, Miller is the first Black Santa at the mall. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

Becoming Santa

In April 2019, Miller said he decided to grow out his beard because he wanted to dress up like Santa for his grandchildren during the holidays.

While his family was enjoying each other’s company on Christmas, he changed into his Santa costume.

“As soon as I came around the corner, what did my granddaughter say? It’s Pop-Popp. It’s Pop-Popp,” he said, laughing. “So that was very memorable.”

Kimberly Briggs, his daughter and manager, said everyone else was excited to see Santa — but not her little girl.

“When my dad came around the corner, of course, everybody was like, ‘Oh, wow!’ And my daughter, who was turning two at the time, looked up and kind of was just like, ‘What’s all the excitement about? It’s just Pop-Popp,’” she said.

Dwight Miller, also known as Pop Popp Santa, poses for a picture with Taylor Woods, 7, of Perry Tuesday at the Houston County Galleria. According to the Galleria’s manager, Miller is the first Black Santa at the Mall. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

Briggs said all of Miller’s grandchildren call him Pop-Popp, which is where the name Pop-Popp Santa originated.

Miller started his 2020 Santa season as the Santa for Seventh Division’s Black Santa Experience photo shoot in Gwinnett County in November, Briggs said.

Children have also scheduled virtual visits with Pop-Popp Santa this holiday season, during which they can speak with Santa for five or 15 minutes. Briggs gets the parents to fill out information sheets so that Pop-Popp Santa can surprise the kids by knowing their names and what is on their Christmas list, she said.

To book a session with Pop-Popp Santa, visit www.pop-poppsanta.com.

The children’s reaction

Most kids are genuinely excited when they meet Miller because Briggs said he really looks like Santa.

“I have seen these kids really relate, so to speak, to feeling like, ‘Oh, yeah, he looks like me,’ but then at the same time,... kids don’t care about that. It doesn’t matter. Their main thing is, he is real,” she said. “I think when they read about it or see it on TV, and then they see him in person, it’s like it solidified their fantasy, like, ‘I knew it existed.’”

Being Pop-Popp Santa has not only been good for the children, but it has also been good for Miller, Briggs said.

“This season with COVID and shelter in place, and people kind of figuring out their new norm, this has really given him an outlet,” she said. “If you’re a parent, when your kids are happy, you’re happy. So, I think it’s been a great opportunity for him, but a great opportunity for any of the people that he’s come in contact with as well, kids and parents.”

Although Miller, 67, said they are social distancing and wearing masks, he said he has loved every minute he gets to be Santa.

“It’s been very exciting, very accepting. The kids are just kids. I’ve had them run towards me. I had them run away from me,” he said. “It’s been a blessing for me, and I really enjoyed it. It’s been a lot of fun seeing the kid’s faces, and answering some of their questions. It’s just been a joy for me, and I hope I can bring some joy for them and their families.”