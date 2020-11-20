Centerville woman charged with vehicular homicide in crash in Warner Robins

A Centerville woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in a single-vehicle crash the claimed the life of a restaurant worker and former volunteer firefighter.

Jennifer Lynn Davenport was being held without bond Friday in the Houston County Detention Center, jail records show.

Davenport was also charged with drunken driving, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane in the 2 a.m. crash Sept. 29 in Warner Robins in which Eddie Thomas Davis, 26, of Americus, was killed.

Davis was a former volunteer firefighter for Sumter County Fire Rescue, according to a SCFR Facebook post. Davis also served with Americus Fire & Emergency Services and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was working at Buffalo Wild Wings in Warner Robins at the the time of his death, according to his obituary.

According to a Warner Robins police news release, here’s what happened in the crash in the area of South Houston Lake Road at Tucker Place:

Davenport was driving a 2007 Lexus RX350 south on South Houston Lake Road when she lost control of her vehicle.

The sports utility vehicle left the southbound lanes and struck the curbing of the concrete dividing median.

The vehicle continued traveling south, crossing over the northbound lanes, and striking the curb on the east side of the roadway.

Still traveling south, the vehicle began to roll over before striking a wooden fence at the back of 101 Tucker Place, where it came to rest.

Davis, the front seat passenger, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Warner Robins Police Department Traffic Division officers investigated the crash.