Silicon Ranch to invest $55M in solar project in Houston County, Gov. Kemp announces

One of the nation’s largest independent solar power producers plans to invest $55 million in a new 68 megawatt solar project in Houston County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced.

Silicon Ranch, which is based in Nashville, is partnering with Green Power EMC to provide solar energy to more than 30 electric membership corporations in Georgia.

“We are excited that Silicon Ranch continues to make significant investments in Georgia communities to power homes and businesses with low-cost, locally generated solar energy,” Kemp said in a news release. “My thanks to Silicon Ranch for partnering with Georgia’s electric cooperatives to support economic development across the Peach State.”

Energy Alternatives, Inc., the general contractor for the project, expects to hire more than 300 craft workers. Most of those workers are expected to be recruited from Houston County and the surrounding area.

Construction is expected to start Dec. 1.

Houston County Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker characterized Silicon Ranch as a leader in solar innovation.

“We are honored that they have chosen to make such a substantial capital investment in Houston County,” Stalnaker said in the release. “We look forward to a productive partnership with Silicon Ranch and hope to expand our relationship in the years to come.”