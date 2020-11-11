Rise in COVID-19 cases closes Byron Elementary School until after Thanksgiving break

Byron Elementary School is closed until after Thanksgiving break due to a rise in COVID-19 cases at the school, Peach County schools announced on Facebook on Tuesday night.

How many students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 was not included in the post.

The closure went into effect Wednesday, about a week-and-a-half before the school system’s Thanksgiving break Nov. 23-27.

All other Peach County schools remain open, according to the post.

“This decision was reached after consultation with the DPH (Department of Public Health) and upon careful consideration of the well-being of our students, staff and community,” the post said.

Parents can expect additional information regarding instruction and meals via the school system’s REMIND APP.

Students are expected to return to school Tuesday, Dec. 1.

“As a reminder, please be safe and mindful of the implications of the ongoing pandemic as we continue to navigate through uncharted territory,” the post said. “We thank you for your patience and understanding.”

As of Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Health confirmed 833 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths in Peach County.