Missing Perry man’s body found in woods near state prison in Hancock County, GBI says

A body found in the woods in Hancock County has been positively identified as a Perry man reported missing earlier this month, the GBI says.

Willie Cecil Barrett, 49, was reported missing Oct. 7 by his family, according to a GBI news release.

His last known location was in Sparta.

His body was found Thursday in the woods near Hancock State Prison, which is located in Sparta in Hancock County.

GBI agents along with Hancock County sheriff’s deputies have been conducting interviews and processing the scene.

Autopsy results are pending.