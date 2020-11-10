‘This is a big family adventure for all of us.’ Upscale bar coming to downtown Perry

An upscale bar expected to feature live entertainment is coming to downtown Perry.

“Perry is thriving with new businesses, food truck festivals, and we wanted to bring a new area that could have, you know, family, friends, coworkers come and have a drink,” said Joshua Stricklen, who’s handling marketing and sales for the family-owned business.

His brother, Zachary Bibbins, added, “Ideally, a destination where you go to a place that’s very classy, very well to do and you go for an experience ... You can go anywhere to any dive bar, you know, to get a beer, but we’re trying to make somewhere where you can come get a cocktail made the right way.”

Their parents, Jimmy and Shannon Stricklen, who are big into the Perry community, desired a place where their friends and community members could gather downtown after a night at the local community theater, said Joshua Stricklen.

The brothers’ wives, Paige Stricklen and Caley Bibbins, are joining them in the business as servers. The two women were busy recently cleaning the large front windows of the building, which is now under renovation.

The location is 740 Main St.

“It’s right there at the end of Main Street in downtown historic Perry,” said Zachary Bibbins, who serves as the bar’s manager. “And we chose it because it’s a really historic, nice location. You know, a lot of foot traffic. It’s a really cool area.

“It’s got a lot of businesses that are coming up. You know, a lot of young business owners. It’s an area that we’re really excited to be a part of and just to generate more foot traffic in the area — the kind that really helped downtown historic Perry thrive,” he said.

The brothers were asked how the bar got its name.

“It kind of rolls off the tongue,” Bibbins said. “You know, it’s got a nice sound to it. It’s something you can easily say, ‘Hey, Friday night, you want to go to Main Street?’ “

Empty nesters

Shannon Stricklen owns the bar, and Jimmy Stricklen, who owned a dental company for 38 years in Macon, is providing the financial backing.

“This is my dream,” she said with a smile.

He added, “After raising seven kids, we’ve got empty nest syndrome.”

The couple moved to Perry three years ago after falling in love with Perry Players Community Theatre and the city itself, she said. They had been living in Warner Robins.

They first started frequenting Perry when their daughter, Jamie, the youngest in the family, shared the role of Anne Frank in the community theater’s production of “The Diary of Anne Frank” in 2015.

They became very involved in Perry Players, with Jimmy Stricklen now serving as president and Shannon Stricklen as the house manager. Jamie Stricklen will also be working at the family business.

“We’ve gotten real close with all the business owners, and we all want to encourage and help each other ... and to bring more people to downtown Perry,” Shannon Stricklen said.

What to expect

A white street sign with black letters that reads, “Main St. Bar,” sets the tone for the establishment.

“The whole theme of the bar is off that street sign: Main St. Bar,” said Stricklen. “You know, the old white and black street signs, which is also pulling the black and white elegance and the crystal.”

Three crystal chandeliers will hang above the 20-foot long bar, Stricklen said as she walked recently through the unfinished bar sharing what’s envisioned.

Along the opposite wall, six high tables will be set up with each named after each of her six sons and the back area will be named after their sister, Jamie.

“We are so family oriented, and that’s what we’re about,” Shannon Stricklen said. “This is a big family adventure for all of us.”

The bar will also feature a small kitchen for snacking foods such as charcuterie boards, cheese boards, dips, vegetables, hummus and such, she said.

The back bar area will include three round pub tables in the center under three more crystal chandeliers. There will also be a long shelf bar where patrons can stand and rest their drinks.

A smaller bar in the back area will primarily service patrons in a large fenced-in, back patio area.

Set to open

Main St. Bar is expected to open in early December.

“That’s what our goal is,” Bibbins said. “Obviously, things happen with a pandemic. Right now, you have to take everything as it goes, but we want to be open by that first week in December.”

Precautions will be taken during the pandemic, he said.

“All of the tables, all of our seating will be arranged in such a way that we’re 6 feet apart,” Bibbins said. “We’re meeting social distancing guidelines. Our servers are going to be wearing masks.

“We’ll be as safe as possible. But the reality of the situation is, it is a bar. You are going to be in an enclosed space with other people. You need to be responsible yourself. Wear your own mask,” he said.

The hours are expected to be from 11 a.m. to midnight daily, except on Tuesday when the bar will be closed. Patrons must be 21 and older to enter. For more information, check out the bar’s Facebook page.