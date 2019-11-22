Perry Airport to receive $2 million from DOT. Here’s what the money will be used for

The Perry-Houston County Airport is set to receive $2 million in grant money for infrastructure improvements from the Department of Transportation (DOT).

In total, five airports in Georgia will receive $12.6 million, according to a release Friday from the DOT U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao. The grant money will be used for a variety of projects across the state and here in Middle Georgia.

Perry-Houston County will receive $2 million. The money will be used to fund a new aircraft-parking apron, according to the release.

An apron is the area at an airport used to load and unload aircraft or cargo, refueling, parking or maintenance, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The other Georgia airports receiving grant money include:

Cartersville: $2.7 million to fund safety area improvements for Runway 1/19.

Hazlehurst: $2.4 million to fund Runway 14/32 rehabilitation.

Columbus: $3.5 million to fund terminal building modifications.

Kaolin Field: $2 million to fund Runway 13/31 rehabilitation.