200 new jobs coming to Middle Georgia as Buc-ee’s plans new location in Warner Robins

A popular convenience store chain boasting the “world’s cleanest bathrooms,” a friendly beaver and 200 new jobs is coming to Warner Robins, according to a company news release.

Buc-ee’s announced plans to break ground on a new location in Warner Robins on 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at the corner of Russell Parkway and I-75. The facility will be 53,000 square feet and feature 116 fueling stations. Buc-ee’s is set to open in early 2021.

“Local government officials and city planners have worked with great effort to develop this region of Warner Robins,” Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s said in the release. “Buc-ee’s is thrilled to be a catalyst for growth in the area.”

The Warner Robins location will be the first in the state of Georgia for the Texas-based chain. Buc-ee’s currently has 37 stores in the state of Texas but will be expanding to Alabama, Florida and Georgia in the coming years.

The travel center will offer up some of the chain’s signature items like their Beaver nuggets, jerky, homemade fudge and fresh pastries.

Buc-ee’s is hoping to add 200 permanent jobs at the location. They plan to host job fairs throughout the spring and summer of 2020 to fill those positions.

“We’re excited to break ground in Warner Robins and provide people with a world-class option for their travel needs along the highway,” said Jeff Nadalo of Buc-ee’s. “We are hoping to support the military community at nearby Robins Air Force Base by providing quality jobs with great pay, full benefits, 401k, and three weeks vacation.”

