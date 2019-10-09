Train carrying chemicals, car parts derails in Houston County, shuts down Ga. 247

SHARE COPY LINK

A train loaded with chemicals and car parts derailed in Houston County, blocking all lanes of Ga. 247 indefinitely, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The derailment occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Ga. 247 spur near Perdue Farms Inc.

An estimated time for clearance was not provided and drivers are encourage to seek alternate routes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Houston County - a train derailment at Georgia 247 at Georgia 247 spur has blocked all lanes. The train was carrying chemicals and car parts. Estimated time of clearance - unknown at this time. SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES! SHARE THIS MESSAGE. For help with alt routes call Georgia 511. pic.twitter.com/B6He4HwQX0 — GDOT West Central (@GDOTWest) October 9, 2019

A Telegraph reporter is on the way to the scene.

For more on this story, return to Macon.com and read Thursday’s Telegraph.