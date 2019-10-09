Houston & Peach
Train carrying chemicals, car parts derails in Houston County, shuts down Ga. 247
A train loaded with chemicals and car parts derailed in Houston County, blocking all lanes of Ga. 247 indefinitely, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The derailment occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Ga. 247 spur near Perdue Farms Inc.
An estimated time for clearance was not provided and drivers are encourage to seek alternate routes.
