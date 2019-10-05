Three men dead after crashing into security barrier at Robins Air Force Base

Three men where killed Friday night when they crashed into a barrier activated by a security forces gate sentry at Robins Air Force Base, according to a news release.

The identities of the men were being withheld pending notification of family, a Robins AFB news release said.

The incident unfolded about 9:30 p.m. when a vehicle approached the Russell Parkway gate to enter onto the base, the release said.

The driver failed to stop as ordered by the gate sentry, who activated a security barrier when the vehicle sped through the gate, according to the release. The vehicle hit the barrier at a high rate of speed.

The driver and one passenger were pronounced dead on scene, the release said. The other passenger was taken to Houston Medical Center, where he later died.

The men were not affiliated with the base, the release said.

“This is a tragedy which we all feel deeply at Robins Air Force Base,” Air Force Col. Katrina Stephens, 78th Air Base Wing vice commander, said in the release. “We will thoroughly investigate to determine the facts and circumstances and what can be learned from this tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those lost,” Stephens said.