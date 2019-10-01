Funeral services set for Warner Robins Councilwoman Carolyn Robbins. ‘She was compassionate.’

SHARE COPY LINK

Warner Robins Councilwoman Carolyn Robbins was remembered by those who have served alongside her as a dedicated public servant.

Robbins, 77, died Monday. Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 South Houston Road. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at McCullough Funeral Home, 417 South Houston Lake Road.

“Carolyn was a real pleasure to work with,” said former City Attorney Jim Elliott, who worked with Robbins for more than 30 years. “She was always pleasant. She had great respect among, not only her subordinates, but her co-workers.

Robbins, a former city clerk, had worked for the city in varied capacities for about 29 years

“She could be funny,” Elliott said. “She had a great smile, and she was really very dedicated to the city of Warner Robins and the community as a whole.”

Something Elliott said he admired about Robbins was her demeanor.

Carolyn Robbins

“She was an elected official who had definite ideas about things,” Elliott said. “She would disagree with some of her peers on council. But I never saw her ever be disagreeable, and I think that’s a great compliment.”

Councilman Tim Thomas said Robbins brought to the council chambers a wealth of knowledge from her years of service to the city.

“She was compassionate,” Thomas said. “She had a heck of a lot of knowledge, but she was stern also. When she put her feet in the ground, she wasn’t going to budge if she felt strongly about it.

“One thing she did teach me was this: that when you make your decision, you make it on what’s best for our city — not personalities, not re-elections,” Thomas said. “And that’s something I’ve always taken forward ... She is going to be missed.”

Robbins’ wisdom and experience gave council insight into what city employees experience answering to council leadership, said Councilman Daron Lee.

“Those are shoes that can’t be filled,” Lee said of Robbins. “But we can use the wisdom on her shoulders to stand on in order to move the municipality on to brighter and better and more collaborative days.

“I’m deeply saddened,” Lee said. “She fought a good fight and she ran a good race and my hat goes off to her. I applaud everything she did.”

Robbins, who had been battling health issues for some time, did not seek re-election to Post 2 during qualifying earlier this year in August. The Post 2 term ends this year.

Her husband and high school sweetheart, Tony Robbins, died Aug. 22. They raised three children together.

“Carolyn had many friends and supporters and had a way of making all feel loved and treasured,” her obituary stated.

She started in customer service at the Warner Robins Utility Department in 1978, according to her biography on the city’s website. She served as a tax clerk and later tax clerk supervisor, an administrative assistant to the late and former Mayor Ralph Johnson and as an assistant to former City Clerk Clayton Mays.

In 1999, she was appointed city clerk, a position she held until her retirement in 2007.

“She was privileged to work under four mayors and was known for her ability to be a team player,” city spokeswoman Mandy Stella said in a statement.