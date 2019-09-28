4-year-old fatal shooting victim in Fort Valley identified

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 4-year-old boy died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

He was identified as Brayden Monlyn, said Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks.

Fort Valley police were dispatched to 515 Cliett St. about 11:30 a.m. to a child having been shot, according to a Fort Valley Public Safety news release posted on Facebook.

The boy was pronounced dead at 11:58 a.m. at the residence, Rooks said.

The manner of death remains under investigation, Rooks said Saturday.

Steven Glover, 28, was arrested and charged with obstruction and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

The GBI and the state Division of Family and Children Services are assisting Fort Valley police, the release said.

Anyone with any information about the shooting may contact Fort Valley police at 478-825-3383.