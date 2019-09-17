Woman in critical condition after struck by car while crossing a Warner Robins road

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, after she was struck by a car early Tuesday while walking across a road in Warner Robins.

Her name has not been released by Warner Robins police as they attempt to contact her family, according to Police Chief John Wagner.

Just before 7 a.m., the woman was crossing west on North Davis Drive when she was struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion headed south in the inside lane, police said in a Facebook post.

The woman was not within a crosswalk, according to the post.

The accident happened near the intersection of North Davis and Vickie Drive.

Warner Robins police traffic officers are investigating the crash.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information comes available.