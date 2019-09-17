Houston & Peach
Woman in critical condition after struck by car while crossing a Warner Robins road
A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, after she was struck by a car early Tuesday while walking across a road in Warner Robins.
Her name has not been released by Warner Robins police as they attempt to contact her family, according to Police Chief John Wagner.
Just before 7 a.m., the woman was crossing west on North Davis Drive when she was struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion headed south in the inside lane, police said in a Facebook post.
The woman was not within a crosswalk, according to the post.
The accident happened near the intersection of North Davis and Vickie Drive.
Warner Robins police traffic officers are investigating the crash.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information comes available.
