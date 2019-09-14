Man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash in north Macon

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 26-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Forest Hill Road late Friday in north Macon.

Joseph Paul Masisak was pronounced dead at 10:47 p.m. at Coliseum Northside Hospital, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Masisak died from head trauma, Jones said.

About 10:30 p.m., Masisak was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 1900 block of Forest Hill Road, Jones said. Masisak was traveling north on Forest Hill Road when he lost control of a 2002 GMA Envoy that traveled down an embankment.

Masisak, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the sports utility vehicle, Jones said.