Man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash in north Macon
A 26-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Forest Hill Road late Friday in north Macon.
Joseph Paul Masisak was pronounced dead at 10:47 p.m. at Coliseum Northside Hospital, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
Masisak died from head trauma, Jones said.
About 10:30 p.m., Masisak was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the 1900 block of Forest Hill Road, Jones said. Masisak was traveling north on Forest Hill Road when he lost control of a 2002 GMA Envoy that traveled down an embankment.
Masisak, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the sports utility vehicle, Jones said.
