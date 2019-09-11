Warner Robins man sentenced for shooting then-girlfriend as she cooked family’s Easter meal

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A Warner Robins man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted murder after he walked up behind his then-girlfriend in 2018 and shot her in the back of the head as she was cooking an Easter Sunday meal, prosecutors say.

Kevin Dale Keys, 41, was also sentenced by Houston County Chief Judge Edward D. Lukemire to 10 years of probation upon release from prison, according to a Houston County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Keys was in Superior Court on Tuesday for the sentencing hearing. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of criminal attempt to commit felony murder, the release said.

On April 1, 2018, Keys shot his girlfriend, Lakeita Lowe, with a .32 caliber revolver, the release said. The bullet entered the base of her skull and exited through her right cheek.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

She was taken to the Medical Center, Navicient Health, where she was treated for her injuries from the gunshot wound.

Keys fled after the shooting and was taken into custody later that day after a traffic stop in Hall County, according to the release.

Lowe’s four children were in the home when she was shot.

“This was a cold and calculated attempt by (Keys) to take Lakeita Lowe’s life and leave her children without a mother,” Assistant District Attorney Alicia Gassett said in the release. “It is a miracle she is alive today.”