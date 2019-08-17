Houston & Peach

Perry man dies in crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident By

The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Perry early Friday.

The victim was identified as Marcus Todd Morgan, said Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Craig Smith.

Morgan was driving a 2003 Ford F-250 south on the North Perry Bypass when he failed to stop at the intersection at the North Perry Bypass and Main Street, Smith said.

The pickup left the roadway south of Main Street, hit an embankment, hit a telephone poll, rolled over and came to rest on its top against a pecan tree, Smith said.

Morgan was the only person in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene, Smith said.

The accident likely happened between 5:15 and 5:30 a.m., but the wrecked pickup wasn’t discovered until about 6:50 a.m., Smith said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Becky Purser
Becky Purser covers breaking and Houston County news. She previously covered crime and courts for Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. A graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications/news-editorial sequence, Becky also has covered city and county government for Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia newspapers.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  