Perry man dies in crash

The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Perry early Friday.

The victim was identified as Marcus Todd Morgan, said Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Craig Smith.

Morgan was driving a 2003 Ford F-250 south on the North Perry Bypass when he failed to stop at the intersection at the North Perry Bypass and Main Street, Smith said.

The pickup left the roadway south of Main Street, hit an embankment, hit a telephone poll, rolled over and came to rest on its top against a pecan tree, Smith said.

Morgan was the only person in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene, Smith said.

The accident likely happened between 5:15 and 5:30 a.m., but the wrecked pickup wasn’t discovered until about 6:50 a.m., Smith said.

The crash remains under investigation.