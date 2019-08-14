Houston & Peach
36-year-old woman killed in Perry crash
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
Up Next
One person is dead after a crash late Tuesday on Ga. 247 in Perry.
The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Bear Branch Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin identified the victim as 36-year-old Tarrisha Moore, WMAZ-TV reported.
The crash closed all lanes and took at estimated two hours to clear, GDOT tweeted.
The Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. A GSP spokesperson could not be reached for comment.
Comments