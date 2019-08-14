36-year-old woman killed in Perry crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person is dead after a crash late Tuesday on Ga. 247 in Perry.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Bear Branch Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin identified the victim as 36-year-old Tarrisha Moore, WMAZ-TV reported.

The crash closed all lanes and took at estimated two hours to clear, GDOT tweeted.

Houston County - a fatality accident on Georgia 247 northbound before Bear Branch Road (MP 8.91) has blocked all lanes. Estimated time to clear - 2 hours. Seek alternate routes! pic.twitter.com/8txldAM8Em — GDOT West Central (@GDOTWest) August 14, 2019

The Georgia State Patrol worked the crash. A GSP spokesperson could not be reached for comment.