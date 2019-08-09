Houston & Peach
Houston County father arrested after shooting his son in the torso, investigator says
A 54-year-old father is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting of his son last weekend.
Tampie Proctor is free on a $12,000 bond. His son, 29-year-old Andrew Proctor, is recovering at an area hospital from a gunshot wound to the torso.
Here’s what happened, according to Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigators:
▪ Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the father’s home in the 2300 block of the Marshallville Highway about 8 p.m. Aug. 3.
▪ Andrew Proctor had already been driven to the Perry Hospital. He was next taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he underwent surgery.
▪ Meanwhile, sheriff’s investigators determined that the father and son got into an argument, struggled —pushing and shoving each other — and were separated by another person at the home, said Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Jon Holland.
▪ The father went back into his bedroom and put a handgun in his pocket, and the men started arguing again and at some point.
▪ Tampie Proctor fired one round at his son, Holland said.
The father and son have had a strained relationship over the years, Holland said.
Tampie Proctor was arrested without incident.
