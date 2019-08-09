Houston County father arrested after shooting his son in the torso, investigator says

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 54-year-old father is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting of his son last weekend.

Tampie Proctor is free on a $12,000 bond. His son, 29-year-old Andrew Proctor, is recovering at an area hospital from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Here’s what happened, according to Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigators:

▪ Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the father’s home in the 2300 block of the Marshallville Highway about 8 p.m. Aug. 3.

▪ Andrew Proctor had already been driven to the Perry Hospital. He was next taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he underwent surgery.

▪ Meanwhile, sheriff’s investigators determined that the father and son got into an argument, struggled —pushing and shoving each other — and were separated by another person at the home, said Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Jon Holland.

▪ The father went back into his bedroom and put a handgun in his pocket, and the men started arguing again and at some point.

▪ Tampie Proctor fired one round at his son, Holland said.

The father and son have had a strained relationship over the years, Holland said.

Tampie Proctor was arrested without incident.