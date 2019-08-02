Gunman robs Huddle House restaurant in Warner Robins with customers, employees inside

What is Macon Regional Crime Stoppers and how to contact them Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online.

Four people were inside a Huddle House restaurant when a gunman walked in and robbed it early Friday.

A cook, a waitress and two customers were not hurt in the 4:39 am armed robbery at 2075 Watson Blvd., said Warner Robins Acting Police Chief John Wagner.

The robbery lasted only a matter of minutes, Wagner said.

The suspect, described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inches to 6 feet 3 inches tall, dressed in black pants, a dark-colored hoodie and a baseball cap, came in the restaurant’s front door and demanded money at the register, according to a police news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The cash was handed over and the suspect fled on foot toward Austin Pointe Apartments, 115 Austin Ave. The amount stolen was not disclosed.

A police dog attempted to track the suspect but with no success, the release said.

Additionally, police have determined that the Huddle House robber was not the same man who robbed a Zaxby’s at the 2972 Ga. 247 Connector at 8:49 a.m. Monday, Wagner said.

In that incident, the suspect, described as a light-skinned black male wearing a white shirt and multi-colored baseball cap, rang the doorbell of the restaurant and forced his way in after brandishing a handgun when an employee answered the door, according to a news release. The suspect fled the scene in a sliver car with a restaurant deposit. The restaurant was not open for business at the time of the armed robbery.

Warner Robins police Detective Trent VanLannen is investigating the armed robbery of the Huddle House, while Detective Justin Clark is investigating the Zaxby’s armed robbery. Anyone with information may contacted the detectives at 478-302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.