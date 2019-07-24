Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatal shooting at Warner Robins apartment complex

‘We will not stand for this’: Mayor fights back tears talking about killings At a press conference Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms said the community is united as responds to three homicides in the past 10 days. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At a press conference Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms said the community is united as responds to three homicides in the past 10 days.

A 28-year-old man indicted on murder and related charges in a shooting last year at a Warner Robins apartment complex has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

Daniel Bruce Franz II of Warner Robins was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty last week by a jury of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Franz shot and killed Vincent Junior, 28, a Warner Robins public works employee, inside Junior’s apartment at Tanglewood Apartments over a bag of marijuana on Jan. 13, 2018, according to a Houston County District Attorney’s Office news release.

The two had been friends for many years, but on that evening, witnesses testified that the men were arguing in the living room and that Junior had followed Franz into the kitchen and robbed him of a bag of marijuana at gunpoint, according to the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Junior “then went into the living room where other people were located and bragged that he got ‘a sack’ from Franz,” the release said. “Franz then came from the back of the house and shot (Junior) once in the left lower chest and twice in the middle of the back, causing (Junior’s) death.“

Franz then fled and was picked up days later after a manhunt.

Franz claimed the shooting was in self defense.

“Franz retreated from the argument and clearly was trying to avoid any confrontation,” said Franz’s attorney Carl Veline. “But nevertheless, a confrontation occurred, and the jury found that there was sufficient evidence to warrant the charge of voluntary manslaughter.”

Franz may appeal the voluntary manslaughter conviction, Veline said.

“There was no reason for Daniel Franz to take the life of Vincent Junior,” Houston County Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Clif Woody said in the release. “We appreciate the jury for their service and in returning a verdict that speaks the truth.”

Franz was named by Warner Robins police as a possible suspect in two other killings within 10 days of the apartment complex slaying, but has not been charged in either.

Those cases were: Chevron clerk Janak Patel, 25, who was slain during an armed robbery Jan. 13, 2018 less than three hours after the apartment complex killing and a worker at Barberitos, Parker Moore, 23, who was shot and killed during a robbery of the restaurant Jan. 21, 2018.

SHARE COPY LINK Warner Robins Police Chief Brett Evans talks about a chilling detail in both the Barberitos and Chevron killings. "Does that make it more heinous? That's an opinion, right? In my opinion, absolutely."