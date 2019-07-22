18-month-old boy drowns in pool at Warner Robins home

Simple steps to “Pool Safely” and prevent accidents this summer Pool Safely Educational video and some of the simple steps that save lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pool Safely Educational video and some of the simple steps that save lives.

A toddler died after drowning in a Warner Robins pool early Saturday evening.

The woman who was watching the 18-month-old boy and two other children was administering CPR when a Houston County sheriff’s deputy responded to the house on Bayberry Court, not far from Lake Joy Road and Ga. 96, Capt. Randall Banks said.

The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly before 7 p.m.

Banks said the death is being ruled accidental.

The woman went to the bathroom and did not know where the boy was when she returned. She found the child in an above-ground pool, Banks said.

“She knew where they (children) were when she went to the bathroom, but they weren’t in the same place” when she returned, Banks said. “Unfortunately, they move quick and you can’t see they with your eyes every second.”