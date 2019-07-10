Perry teen shot in fight with teen girls dies at hospital, police said

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 16-year-old old found shot multiple times on the front porch of a Perry residence has died.

Justin Cameron Blackshear of Perry was taken to the Medical Center, Navicient Health, after the Tuesday night shooting, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to a Perry police news release.

Perry police were en route to a fight at 1354 Jackson Lane when they were told by 911 that shots had been fired.

Blackshear was found wounded on the front porch of the Jackson Lane residence in the Oldfield neighborhood of Perry by responding officers, Perry police Capt. Heath Dykes said

The teen was shot during a fight with two 16-year-old girls, Dykes said.

Dykes said detectives think Blackshear may have been shot in self-defense by one of the teens, but he said that detectives are still interviewing witnesses and gathering information.





“At some point during the altercation he was shot,” Dykes said.

Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.





Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Perry Police Department Lt. Ken Ezell at (478) 338-0255 or (478) 988-2824.