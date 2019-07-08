7-year-old girl dead after being hit by car in Houston County

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 7-year-old girl was killed on Ga. 247 Saturday night after being hit by a passenger car.

Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Ronnie Harlowe said someone called 911 about 9:40 p.m. to report the child had been hit by a car near Old Hawkinsville Road.

The girl was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where she died later Saturday night.

Harlowe declined to release the names of the girl or the driver and said those details would be made public in a news release later Monday afternoon.

Check back to Macon.com for updates.