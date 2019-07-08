Houston & Peach
7-year-old girl dead after being hit by car in Houston County
A 7-year-old girl was killed on Ga. 247 Saturday night after being hit by a passenger car.
Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Ronnie Harlowe said someone called 911 about 9:40 p.m. to report the child had been hit by a car near Old Hawkinsville Road.
The girl was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where she died later Saturday night.
Harlowe declined to release the names of the girl or the driver and said those details would be made public in a news release later Monday afternoon.
