Here are the Houston County Teachers of the Year for 2019-2020

Houston County schools announced the names of its top educators at each of its 38 schools on Tuesday.

Written applications for each schools’ “Teacher of the Year,” were reviewed by an educator outside of Houston County, according to a news release from the school system.

Ten semifinalists were selected for face-to-face interviews with a panel of judges who are educators outside the county. The judges then select the top five teachers as candidates for the title of 2019-2020 Houston County Teacher of the Year, which is set to be announced July 25.

Congratulations to the following school-level Teachers of the Year. Names in bold indicate a top 10 semifinalist for Houston County Teacher of the Year:

Bonaire Elementary: Tanya Harden

Bonaire Middle: Brenda Taylor

C.B. Watson Primary: Jennifer Fowler

Centerville Elementary: Sara Keever

David Perdue Elementary: Kevin Rivers

David Perdue Primary: Brittany Mitchell

Eagle Springs Elementary:Morgan Aeschliman

Feagin Mill Middle: Robbie McDuffie

Hilltop Elementary: Sandy Sawyer

Houston County Career Academy: Lucas Fletcher

Houston County Crossroads Center: Kaleena Marshall

Houston County High: Jared Allen

Huntington Middle: Ashley Williamson

Kings Chapel Elementary: Ashley Bennett

Lake Joy Elementary: Lori Langevin

Lake Joy Primary: Tamra Andrews

Langston Road Elementary: Staci Miller

Lindsey Elementary: Arielle Scott

Matt Arthur Elementary: Kathy Releford

Miller Elementary: Shannon Golphin-Smith

Morningside Elementary: Amy Hutchinson

Mossy Creek Middle: Molly Childers

Northside Elementary: Rachel Jones

Northside High: Kristie Said

Northside Middle: Melissa Dent

Parkwood Elementary: Sheila Miles

Pearl Stephens Elementary: Sharon Kirksey

Perry High: Angelica Barajas

Perry Middle: Sherry Akin

Quail Run Elementary: Darren Layfield

Russell Elementary: Rebecca Walker

Shirley Hills Elementary: Leann Buttrom

Thomson Middle: Leshan Ferguson

Tucker Elementary: Susan Jolly

Veterans High: Dana Morris

Warner Robins High: Nicholas Sostillio

Warner Robins Middle: Carrie Wurdeman

Westside Elementary: Eliza Moralez