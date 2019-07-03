Houston & Peach
Here are the Houston County Teachers of the Year for 2019-2020
Houston County schools announced the names of its top educators at each of its 38 schools on Tuesday.
Written applications for each schools’ “Teacher of the Year,” were reviewed by an educator outside of Houston County, according to a news release from the school system.
Ten semifinalists were selected for face-to-face interviews with a panel of judges who are educators outside the county. The judges then select the top five teachers as candidates for the title of 2019-2020 Houston County Teacher of the Year, which is set to be announced July 25.
Congratulations to the following school-level Teachers of the Year. Names in bold indicate a top 10 semifinalist for Houston County Teacher of the Year:
Bonaire Elementary: Tanya Harden
Bonaire Middle: Brenda Taylor
C.B. Watson Primary: Jennifer Fowler
Centerville Elementary: Sara Keever
David Perdue Elementary: Kevin Rivers
David Perdue Primary: Brittany Mitchell
Eagle Springs Elementary:Morgan Aeschliman
Feagin Mill Middle: Robbie McDuffie
Hilltop Elementary: Sandy Sawyer
Houston County Career Academy: Lucas Fletcher
Houston County Crossroads Center: Kaleena Marshall
Houston County High: Jared Allen
Huntington Middle: Ashley Williamson
Kings Chapel Elementary: Ashley Bennett
Lake Joy Elementary: Lori Langevin
Lake Joy Primary: Tamra Andrews
Langston Road Elementary: Staci Miller
Lindsey Elementary: Arielle Scott
Matt Arthur Elementary: Kathy Releford
Miller Elementary: Shannon Golphin-Smith
Morningside Elementary: Amy Hutchinson
Mossy Creek Middle: Molly Childers
Northside Elementary: Rachel Jones
Northside High: Kristie Said
Northside Middle: Melissa Dent
Parkwood Elementary: Sheila Miles
Pearl Stephens Elementary: Sharon Kirksey
Perry High: Angelica Barajas
Perry Middle: Sherry Akin
Quail Run Elementary: Darren Layfield
Russell Elementary: Rebecca Walker
Shirley Hills Elementary: Leann Buttrom
Thomson Middle: Leshan Ferguson
Tucker Elementary: Susan Jolly
Veterans High: Dana Morris
Warner Robins High: Nicholas Sostillio
Warner Robins Middle: Carrie Wurdeman
Westside Elementary: Eliza Moralez
