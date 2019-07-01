Houston & Peach

10-year-old Warner Robins boy accidentally shot by teen brother, police say

A 10-year-old boy is set for surgery after he was accidentally shot in the arm by his older brother in Warner Robins just after noon Monday.

The 13-year-old brother is being charged with reckless conduct in the shooting on Strawbridge Lane, not far from Feagin Mill and Peach Blossom roads, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

The boys’ parents had put the gun in a safe place, but were at work when the siblings began handling the weapon inside, the release said.

The 10-year-old was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and is in “serious condition pending surgery,” according to the news release.

Laura Corley

Laura Corley covers education news for The Telegraph, where she advocates for government transparency and writes about issues affecting today’s youth. She grew up in Middle Georgia and graduated from Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism.

