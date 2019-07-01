10-year-old Warner Robins boy accidentally shot by teen brother, police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 10-year-old boy is set for surgery after he was accidentally shot in the arm by his older brother in Warner Robins just after noon Monday.

The 13-year-old brother is being charged with reckless conduct in the shooting on Strawbridge Lane, not far from Feagin Mill and Peach Blossom roads, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

The boys’ parents had put the gun in a safe place, but were at work when the siblings began handling the weapon inside, the release said.

The 10-year-old was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and is in “serious condition pending surgery,” according to the news release.

