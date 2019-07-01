Houston & Peach
10-year-old Warner Robins boy accidentally shot by teen brother, police say
A 10-year-old boy is set for surgery after he was accidentally shot in the arm by his older brother in Warner Robins just after noon Monday.
The 13-year-old brother is being charged with reckless conduct in the shooting on Strawbridge Lane, not far from Feagin Mill and Peach Blossom roads, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.
The boys’ parents had put the gun in a safe place, but were at work when the siblings began handling the weapon inside, the release said.
The 10-year-old was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and is in “serious condition pending surgery,” according to the news release.
