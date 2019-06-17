Former Fort Valley State University staffer pleads in prostitution case involving student

DA David Cooke talks about plea deal in prostitution case Macon Circuit District Attorney David Cooke on Monday announced a plea deal with Alecia Johnson. The former assistant to the Fort Valley State University president was charged with prostituting herself and a student. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon Circuit District Attorney David Cooke on Monday announced a plea deal with Alecia Johnson. The former assistant to the Fort Valley State University president was charged with prostituting herself and a student.

A former assistant to the president of Fort Valley State University pleaded guilty Monday to prostituting herself and a student.

Alecia Jeanetta Johnson, 49, pleaded guilty in Peach County Superior Court to six counts of prostitution. As part of the plea agreement, she was sentenced to serve five years probation, pay a $1,000 fine and serve 180 days under house arrest, meaning she cannot leave her home for that period.

Her plea agreement is contingent on her “truthful testimony” in the trial of six men, including some public officials, with pending charges of pandering and solicitation of sodomy, said Macon Circuit District Attorney David Cooke.

In a press conference Monday, Cooke said in reaching the plea agreement he took into account the embarrassment the investigation caused FVSU, its students, staff and alumni, and the community.

“Her actions in exploiting this young woman cast FVSU in a negative light that the school and those who hold it dear certainly didn’t deserve,” he said.

Johnson was arrested in October following an investigation by the GBI.

Also charged in the case are:

Charles Jones, 57, of Fort Valley, former director of government and corporate relations and former legal officer for FVSU

Kenneth Howard, Hinesville City Manager, 56

Arthur James Nance Jr., Crisp County Commission Vice Chairman, 46





Ryan Jenkins, 35, of Albany

Devontae Little, 26, of Warner Robins

Ernest Harvey, 47, former assistant principal at Huntington Middle School in Houston County

All are charged with pandering and solicitation of sodomy.