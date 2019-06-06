Houston & Peach
Victim in fatal Peach County crash was 70-year-old woman from Blairsville
A 70-year-old woman killed early Wednesday when her 2005 Dodge Caravan was struck head-on by a tractor-trailer has been identified.
Joan Tidwell Vanslyke of Blairsville was pronounced dead at the scene, said Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks.
The crash happened about 12:50 a.m. on Interstate 75 north near Mile Marker 141, Georgia State Patrol said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was traveling south when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median and struck the Dodge Caravan, according to the GSP.
The GSP Post 15 in Perry is investigating this crash, along with a GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.
