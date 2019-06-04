4 Byron businesses raided for alleged gambling violations

Gaming Machine Owner Describes How To Play Butch Foshee, president of the Georgia Music and Amusement Operators Association demonstrates how to play a gaming machine. Similar machines are located in Macon area convenience stores. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Butch Foshee, president of the Georgia Music and Amusement Operators Association demonstrates how to play a gaming machine. Similar machines are located in Macon area convenience stores.

Authorities raided four Byron businesses Tuesday for alleged violations of Georgia’s gambling laws.

These are the businesses that were raided, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s news release.

Primo Mexican Food Mart , 2560 Ga. 247 Connector

, 2560 Ga. 247 Connector 247 Grocery Store, 2572 Ga. 247 Connector

2572 Ga. 247 Connector Bobby’s Food Mart , 4009 Ga. 41 North

, 4009 Ga. 41 North Byron Smoke Shop, 212 Ga. 49, Suite 400

The raids were conducted by the GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, the Peach County Sheriff’s Office and the Byron Police Department in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation and the Georgia Department of Revenue.

A lengthy investigation revealed the businesses were allegedly paying out cash winnings for Coin Operated Amusement Machines, according to the release.

Customers who play the machines may only redeem credits for in-store merchandise, fuel or lottery tickets. Additionally, the machines may be housed in the business only if they are properly licensed through the Georgia Lottery.

“While searching the locations, agents collected evidence related to crimes of commercial gambling and seized monetary assets gained from the illegal use of gaming machines,” the release said.