Veteran, mother of 3 receives new home thanks to this Houston County organization

Ayanah Gaines, a member of the U. S. Army Reserve, with her children Antoine, 15, Ayanah, 14, and Peyden, 8, at the construction site for their new home, the Habitat for Humanity’s 60th house build in Houston County. The home is being built on Old Mission Way in Warner Robins. bpurser@macon.com

As Ayanah Gaines, a 17-year veteran now serving in the U.S. Army Reserves and a single mother of three children, looked out at the construction of what will be her new home, she reflected on what has been a spiritual experience for her.

“This has been my year of faith and expectancy, and that has been the focal point of my year, and things have just been aligning under that forefront,” Gaines said.

Gaines watched with her children, Antoine, 16, Ayanah, 15, and Peyden, 8, as they got a first look at their new home Saturday morning during her wall-raising celebration on Old Mission Way in Warner Robins. She’s a new homeowner thanks to Houston County Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Build program, an organization that works to promote community and service to veterans nationwide.

To acquire this new home, Gaines applied for Veterans Build, was selected by a committee and then approved by the local Habitat for Humanity board of directors. She said she needed assistance in the process of owning a home.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It can be kind of rough from credit to income and everything else, so it is a good program to help you get all of that, consolidate all of that, and get it going,” Gaines said.

The program has three areas of focus, according to information provided by Veterans Build Coordinator Diane Stephens: build, engage and honor.

The program works to create and maintain safe, decent and affordable housing for veterans through ownership and repairs, invites the community to work with veterans and their families and hosts special events throughout the year to honor veterans, promote volunteering and raise awareness.

“It builds community, and it builds service within the entire community and Houston County,” Stephens said.

Saturday’s wall-raising was a special day for volunteers as it allowed the Gaines family to start visualizing their new home.

“When we pour the foundation, the family cannot see exactly what the house in gonna look like. Now, we raise the first walls and that’s progress on building their home,” Stephens said.

Some of the biggest issues veterans face today when returning to society are expensive home prices and securing high-paying jobs, said Houston County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Bill Goggin.

With brand-new homes through the program costing between $320-$500 per month and a zero-interest mortgage, Goggin hopes that Veterans Build will make housing affordable for veterans.

“We fill the gap between the cost of housing and providing affordable housing,” Goggin said.

Goggin said the program also gives people a chance to volunteer and work with veterans to make that return once they leave the military.

“It’s something that people have the desire to do, to help out with veterans transitioning back into society,” Goggin said.

One of those volunteers working on the site Saturday morning was Paul Casilli, a veteran and a Habitat for Humanity worker since 1995, who served as construction lead, the person who helps guide builders on instructions for safe construction.

“Being a construction lead on a Veteran’s Build is just natural for me,” Casilli said.

One of the Veterans Build program’s biggest events is the annual Veterans Gala, a fundraising event that honors veterans. This year’s gala is scheduled for Nov. 2 at the Museum of Aviation at Robins Air Force Base..

To find out more information about the gala, visit the museum’s website.