Macon man dies days after being ejected from a vehicle in Eisenhower Parkway crash
A Macon man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Eisenhower Parkway near its intersection with Ivey Drive.
The crash happened on May 11.
Timothy Gordon, 57, was the passenger in a Chevrolet pickup truck. The driver lost control of the vehicle and began to hydroplane.
The truck flipped several times and Gordon was ejected.
Gordon was taken to Navicent Health, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
The driver was not hurt.
Coroner Leon Jones reported that Gordon was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday night.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.
