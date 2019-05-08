Robins AFB employee faces vehicular homicide charge after 85-year-old woman dies in crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with vehicular homicide in the March death of an elderly motorist.

Ignacio Tepetate Perez was also charged with reckless driving and failure to wear a safety belt in the 4:10 p.m. crash March 29 at Russell Parkway and Moody Road, according to arrest warrants.

His arrest and booking report indicated that he’s originally from Texas, but works at Robins Air Force Base. Perez is active-duty military, said Warner Robins Acting Police Chief John Wagner.

Mary Bone, 85, died March 31 from injuries sustained in the two-vehicle crash, according to a Warner Robins police news release.

Bone was pulling out of Walgreens on Russell Parkway when her vehicle was struck by the airman’s vehicle, according to Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin.

The charges against Perez come after an “extensive investigation” by Warner Robins police, the release said.