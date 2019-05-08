Five face felony drug charges following undercover prostitution sting in Warner Robins

The difference between prostitution and sex trafficking According to experts, it's important to understand the differences between prostitution, which is voluntary, and sex trafficking, which can trap victims with involuntary sex work. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to experts, it's important to understand the differences between prostitution, which is voluntary, and sex trafficking, which can trap victims with involuntary sex work.

An undercover prostitution sting by the Warner Robins police agency’s Narcotics Intelligence Unit led to the arrest of eight women.

Five of the women were also charged with drug-related offense, all felonies, according to a Warner Robins police news release.

The three-day sting in late April and early May involved undercover officers finding offers for sex in Warner Robins on the Internet.





The officers answered the ads and were told where to go to meet up, according to the release.

Arrests were made based on the offer, or consent, to perform sex acts in exchange for money with the undercover officers, the release said. No sexual acts were performed.

All of the women were charged with misdemeanor prostitution. Here are those arrested:

▪ Brittany Taylor, 31, also charged with methamphetamine possession. She was arrested at the Citgo, 1500 Watson Blvd.

▪ Heather Vasquez, 34, also charged with methamphetamine possession. She was arrested at the Executive Inn, 2079 Watson Blvd.

▪ Jessica Brooks, 41, also charged with methamphetamine and heroin possession. She was arrested at the Budget Inn, 2076 Watson Blvd.

▪ Kayla Russ, 27, also charged with possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, methamphetamine and marijuana as well as loitering related to drug activity. She was arrested at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, 2727 Watson Blvd.

▪ Nakia Stephens, 24, also charged with possession of synthetic marijuana. She was arrested at the Quality Inn & Suites, 215 Margie Drive.

▪ Jaomie Duncanson, 27, was also charged with second degree cruelty to children. She was arrested at the Ramada Hotel and Suites, 2024 Watson Blvd.

▪ Decemantrea Richardson, 28, was arrested at Walgreens at 2835 Watson Blvd; and Monifah Young, 22, was arrested at Ramada Hotel & Suites, 2024 Watson Blvd. Richardson and Young had no other charges.

Anyone with additional information related to prostitution in Warner Robins should call the Narcotics Intelligence Unit at 478-293-1050, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.