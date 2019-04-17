Kathleen man used date-rape drug GHB on woman he met on Facebook, warrant says

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

A Kathleen man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman incapacitated by a date-rape drug, according to arrest warrants.

John Martin Morath III was charged with rape and aggravated sodomy after a search of his residence earlier this week, according to a news release from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.





The victim was rendered unconscious by GHB, commonly known as a date-rape drug, according to arrest warrants for Morath. The alleged sexual assault occurred between March 22 and March 23.

The victim told sheriff’s deputies that she had met Morath previously through Facebook and went to a function with him March 22.

She later blacked out and woke up at 5:30 a.m. the next day at Morath’s Houston Lake Road home, the release said.

“The victim learned of some information which indicated that she had possibly been sexually assaulted while incapacitated,” the release said.

She sought help from a crisis line and a safe house, according to the release.

Evidence was collected during the search of Morath’s home related to the investigation into the alleged sexual assault, the release said.

Morath was being held without bond at the Houston County jail.

Anyone with information related to the alleged sexual assault is asked to call Houston County sheriff’s Sgt. Greg Pennycuff at 478-218-4790, or 478-542-2080.