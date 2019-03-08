Fire breaks out at Sandpiper Apartments in Warner Robins

Houston & Peach

March 08, 2019 03:54 PM

An apartment building of Sandpiper Apartments in Warner Robins caught fire Friday afternoon, displacing residents of about 16 units.

“Fifty percent of the roof is gone,” Fire Chief Ross Moulton said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:26 p.m. to the apartment complex at 800 Leisure Lake Drive. The blaze was under control within 30 minutes and was out within an hour.

Arriving firefighters were greeted by an apartment manager who told Moulton, “We banged on every door.”

Firefighters did the same. Everyone was already out. No injuries were reported.

Moulton praised firefighters, whom he said did a “phenomenal” job battling the blaze.

The Red Cross was dispatched to assist displaced tenants find temporary shelter, Moulton said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

