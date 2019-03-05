Mayor names acting chief for Warner Robins police after sudden retirement of chief

Warner Robins police Assistant Chief John Wagner was named Tuesday as the agency’s acting chief in the wake of the sudden retirement of Brett Evans.
Mayor Randy Toms said he exercised his authority as mayor to make the appointment, which he expects will be followed by a vote of council and Wagner serving as both assistant and acting chief for six months.
Evans, who has served the Warner Robins Police Department for more than 30 years, is on paid administrative leave until his official retirement date of April 19.
Evans’ decision to retire was encouraged by council members during an executive session Monday night. Evans sent an email to those within the department about his retirement afterward, Toms said.
Toms said he expected continuing decision at the executive session about morale, recruitment and retention issues and that there had been previous discussions about Evans retiring.
Toms said he did not anticipate the chief deciding to retire Tuesday night in what he also described as a “mutual decision” by the chief and council.
“Chief Evans gave 32 years of his life to this city and to the law enforcement community, and I don’t want that to get lost in all the turmoil,” Toms said. “Chief Evans is a great man who’s done a great job for this city and I want that to be the rally cry for us moving forward is that we’re grateful for what Chief Evans has done, we’re grateful for the service he’s given to this city ... And I will not have that robbed from him or from me.”
