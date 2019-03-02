Houston & Peach

Middle Georgia emergency management officials keeping a close watch on storm threat

By Becky Purser

March 02, 2019 08:35 PM

Emergency Management Agency officials are keeping a close watch on Sunday’s storm threat. Houston County is considered at enhanced risk, ranking at 3 on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being high risk. “Chance for stronger tornadoes in enhanced risk area,” a NWS map reads. Macon-Bibb County faces a slight risk, ranking at 2.
Emergency Management Agency officials are keeping a close watch Sunday with a threat of potential storms capable of producing tornadoes expected to move through the region.

Most of Middle Georgia is at risk for strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front enters the region, according to the National Weather Service. Flash flooding, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Houston County is considered at enhanced risk, ranking at 3 on a scale of 1 to 5 with 5 being high risk.

“Chance for stronger tornadoes in enhanced risk area,” a NWS map reads.

“We are watching this storm closely over the next 12 hours,” Houston County EMA posted on Facebook. “Stay alert for weather updates here and from the National Weather Service as this system nears.”

Macon-Bibb County is in the slight risk category, with bad weather possible as early 9 a.m., Macon-Bibb County EMA posted on Facebook.

“Then sometime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., the main line of storms will be moving through that carries the biggest threat for severe weather,” the Facebook post said. “This main storm line should be exiting our area around 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please be careful tomorrow, we could see downed trees, localized flooding and even the chance of a brief tornado spin up.”

