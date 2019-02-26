Houston fire chief dies after battle with cancer

Longtime Houston County Fire Chief Jimmy Williams died Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 54.
Willams served with the fire department full time for nearly 30 years, and became chief in 1994. He was also emergency management director, coordinating emergency operations during natural disasters.
County Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker said Williams learned of his diagnosis in October just as Hurricane Michael was headed toward Georgia. He left the doctor’s office and came to give a briefing to local emergency leaders about the storm.
“I’ll always remember he did that weather briefing on Michael after he had returned from a doctor’s appointment,“ Stalnaker said. “He went through that weather briefing and didn’t tell any of us. His mind was more on that storm and making sure citizens were notified of the danger. He put his service above himself. That’s what I will always remember, about Chief Williams.”
McCullough Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
