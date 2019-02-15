Two people shot in Houston County ‘when things went sideways,’ investigator says

Gunfire erupted Thursday night near a neighborhood convenience store inside a mobile home park in Houston County, hospitalizing two men.
Dylan Hall, 18, and a 16-year-old girl, face aggravated assault charges in the shooting that took place at an intersection near the store in Red Fox Run, said Houston County sheriff’s Lt. Kent Bankston.
Hall, the accused shooter, was inside a car, along with three other people, including one of the men that got shot. The other shooting victim was outside the car, Bankston said.
All those involved knew each other and had met up near the store, Bankston said.
“For whatever reasons, things went sideways,” Bankston said.
One of those shot was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and the other to the Houston Medical Center. Both were in stable condition at last report, Bankston said.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Bankson, or Sgt. Greg Pennycuff at 478-542-2080.
