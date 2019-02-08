Houston & Peach

Three-vehicle crash in Monroe County claims life of a Houston County man

By Becky Purser

February 08, 2019 12:16 PM

A Houston County man died and his wife was critically injured in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday on Ga. 74 in Monroe County.

Arthur Rhoades, 66, of Bonaire, was airlifted to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. His wife, Kathleen Rhoades, was taken by ambulance to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release.

According to the release, here’s what happened in the 11:35 a.m. crash at the intersection of Ga. 74 and Dyas School Road:

A Honda Accord was stopped on Ga. 74 and waiting to turn left onto Dyas School Road when it was struck by a Toyota Highlander. Upon impact, the Accord spun into an oncoming Harley motorcycle and its sidecar driven by Arthur Rhoades. His wife was in the sidecar.

The other drivers involved were also taken to the hospital but only had minor injuries, according to the release.

Becky Purser

Becky Purser is a breaking news reporter. She previously covered crime and courts for Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. A graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications/news-editorial sequence, Becky also has covered city and county government for Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia newspapers.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  