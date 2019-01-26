Warner Robins Councilman Mike Davis has died

Warner Robins City Councilman Mike Davis died Saturday morning, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
Davis, an eight-year council member, represented District 6. He was first elected in 2011.
Davis was a retired firefighter.
“He was probably one of my best friends and just a very a good man,” said Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms. “He’s going to be missed.
“He gave close to 40 years, if not more, of his life to serving the citizens of Warner Robins in the fire service, broadcasting local high school football and in government,” Toms said.
In all of those areas, Toms, a retired firefighter, served with Davis.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
