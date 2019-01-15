Child on bicycle stuck by car in crosswalk in Warner Robins; Driver arrested

An 11-year-old riding a bicycle to school was struck in a crosswalk by a car early Tuesday in Warner Robins.
The child, who was talking and alert when taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, did not suffer any major injuries, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
The driver of 2006 Nissan Sentra, 45-year-old Denise Jenkins, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, disregard of a person directing traffic, driving under the class of a license and defective equipment, the release said.
The incident happened at the intersection of Wellborn Road and Jackson Street at 7:27 a.m..
