Houston & Peach

Roadwork expected on a stretch of Ga. 247 in Houston County for the next three weeks

By Becky Purser

January 09, 2019 11:31 AM

Motorists may want to seek alternate routes with roadwork expected for the next three weeks on a section of Ga. 247 in Houston County starting Thursday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is expected to close a lane at a time on Ga. 247 from the new Ga. 96 interchange to the old Ga. 96 interchange near the Flash Foods/Taco Bell at 498 Ga. 247.

The lane closings will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily to be more convenient to commuter traffic, according to a state DOT news release.

Transportation officials advise motorists to exercise caution when driving through that stretch of Ga. 247, or to seek alternative routes.

Within the right of way, workers are expected to be doing varied tasks. Flaggers may also be present, and portable signage is expected to be in place.

The state DOT also advises motorists to reduce speeds and expect delays along that section of roadway.

