He’s charged with raping a woman New Year’s Day at a Warner Robins motel

A Warner Robins man is charged with raping a woman at a motel early New Year’s Day.
Maurice Duntrell Haslem, 25, allegedly raped the woman while she “was incapacitated by alcohol” in a room of Motel 6 on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins, according to an arrest warrant.
The incident happened between 5:30 and 6 a.m., the warrant said.
Judge G.E. “Bo” Adams set bond for Haslem at $15,000 following a hearing Thursday in Houston County Superior Court.
Bond conditions include house arrest with electronic monitoring, Erikka Williams, chief assistant district attorney, said in an email.
Another condition was no contact with the victim, or witnesses, according to a copy of the bond order.
Doron Dvorak, a Houston County assistant public defender representing Haslem, could not be reached for comment Thursday.
