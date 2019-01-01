Houston & Peach

Woman walking in roadway struck and killed by vehicle

By Wayne Crenshaw

January 01, 2019 10:49 AM

A woman walking in a roadway in Peach County was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks identified the victim as Cayrn Whitaker, 57, who lived in Crawford County just inside the county line with Peach. Rooks said she was walking on Boy Scout Road toward Byron when she was struck at about 7:20 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:55 p.m.

Rooks said he did not expect any charges would be filed against the driver.

