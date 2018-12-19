Lizella man arrested, $150,000 in narcotics seized in Middle Georgia drug raid

About $150,000 in narcotics were seized and a Lizella man arrested in a recent drug bust in Middle Georgia.
Robert Jerome Law, 34, of Lizella, has been charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking ecstasy and possession of marijuana, according to a Warner Robins police news release. He had prior drug convictions.
Law was taken into custody at a traffic stop as he was leaving Houston County during a Dec. 10 drug raid at two undisclosed Middle Georgia locations, one in Warner Robins and the other in Bibb County, the release said.
In all, 30 pounds of marijuana, 78.5 grams of crack cocaine, just over 1,191 grams of powder cocaine and 1,798 grams of ecstasy with a combined street value of about $150,000 were recovered through the raids and arrest, the release said.
Also seized were three firearms, multiple vehicles, other property valued at more than $735,000 and an undisclosed amount of cash. One of the firearms was stolen in a 2016 auto break-in in Warner Robins, the release said.
The search warrants were executed by the Warner Robins police Narcotics Unit, GBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service and GSP following a yearlong investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
