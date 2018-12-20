This is how World War II veterans were honored in Warner Robins

Nine World War II veterans were supposed to be grand marshalls at the Warner Robins Chirstmas parade, but the parade was cancelled for the first time in 61 years due to weather.
Instead, the vets were invited to dinner.
The Sukey Hart Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the dinner for veterans all between the ages 92 and 97.
“We owe them a tremendous amount of gratitude, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to honor them and show our appreciation,” said Billie Trussell, the regent of the chapter, during the dinner. “We certainly are honored this evening that all of you could join us to honor these veterans.”
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Trussell said the Burke Lasseter Law Firm sponsored the event.
Jeff Lasseter, of Burke Lasseter Law Firm, said during the dinner that he wanted to participate in the event to let the veterans know they are appreciated.
“I want to welcome our veterans of the greatest generation,” Lasseter said. “Had it not been for your service and your dedication to this nation, none of us would be here tonight.”
Mayor Randy Toms, of Warner Robins, attended the event, and he said he didn’t know when he ran for mayor that he would get the opportunity to spend time with people who built the Warner Robins community.
“I just want to say thank you to each one of you,” he said. “It is of the highest honor for me to be able to be in the same room with you, and I just want you to know that we as Warner Robins dearly love you.”
Other people spoke at the event to honor the veterans there including Col. Lyle Drew and Chief Master Sgt. Gary Hart from Robins Air Force Base and Andy Rodriguez with the Warner Robins Heritage Society.
Those honored at the event included:
- Eloi Mossman, a sergeant in the Air Force
Ralph Pannell, an Army Air Corp sergeant
Ernest Wood, a gunner’s mate third class in the Navy
Henry Goggans, a Marine Corp gunnery sergeant
Keath Morgan, an Army private first class
Carswell Wynne, a seaman first class
Charles Tyler, a Navy motor machinist’s mate second class
Victor Nicoletti served in the Navy.
Donald Garrett, an Air Force staff sergeant
Keath Morgan, who served in the 101st Airborne Division, said he appreciated the work the Daughters of the American revolution did by organizing the dinner.
“Oh, this event is real beautiful,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed it.”
Comments